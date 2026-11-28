ATM |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a consolidated Master Direction governing cash withdrawals through automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, strengthening transparency and customer protection in banking transactions.

The new framework, effective immediately, replaces 17 circulars issued between 2008 and 2022 and applies to commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and authorised payment system providers.

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Banks Must Alert Customers About ATM Usage

Under the revised RBI guidelines, banks must establish a mechanism to notify customers about the number of free ATM transactions utilised each month and charges applicable beyond the permissible limits.

Banks must also identify ATMs as metro or non-metro facilities. Information regarding withdrawal limits, free transactions and applicable charges must be displayed in English, Hindi and the local language.

Free ATM Transaction Limits Remain Unchanged

Savings account holders will continue to receive five free monthly transactions, including financial and non-financial transactions, at their own bank's ATMs.

Customers using other banks' ATMs are entitled to three free transactions in metropolitan centres and five in non-metro locations. Combined usage across these locations remains capped at five free transactions. Banks can offer additional free transactions at their discretion.

ATM Charges Capped At ₹23

Banks cannot charge more than ₹23 per transaction, excluding applicable taxes, once customers exhaust their free transaction limits.

Failed ATM transactions caused by technical glitches, communication errors, cash shortages or other specified failures will not count towards customers' monthly transaction limits or attract charges. Banks must maintain a board-approved policy governing transaction charges.

RBI Clarifies PoS Cash Withdrawal Rules

The central bank has also consolidated cash withdrawal guidelines for PoS terminals using debit cards, full-KYC prepaid payment instruments and UPI.

Customers can withdraw up to ₹2,000 per transaction, subject to a monthly ceiling of ₹10,000. Service charges cannot exceed 1% of the withdrawal amount.

Merchant establishments offering this facility must allow cash withdrawals without requiring customers to purchase goods or services.

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