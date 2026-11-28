India Eyes Strong Economic Momentum In Q3 FY27 |

Mumbai: India’s economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the third quarter of FY27, supported by resilient domestic consumption, expanding industrial activity and improving investment prospects, according to the Department of Economic Affairs’ Monthly Economic Review for November 2026.

High-frequency economic indicators, including tax collections, freight movement and energy consumption, point towards sustained business activity despite global economic uncertainties.

Domestic Consumption Drives Growth

Strong urban and rural demand continues to support India’s economic expansion. Vehicle sales have registered sequential gains, while rural consumption remains resilient.

Adequate fertiliser availability supports the upcoming rabi season, although lower reservoir storage remains a concern. Improving new orders and easing input costs are also expected to strengthen business confidence.

Industrial Activity Remains Robust

India’s industrial production increased by 6.7% in September, primarily driven by manufacturing activity. The Index of Core Industries recorded 10.9% year-on-year growth in October 2026, taking cumulative growth during April-October FY27 to 6%.

Rising bank credit, higher steel consumption and government initiatives targeting electronics, critical minerals and energy storage are supporting industrial expansion.

Inflation Risks Persist

Retail inflation climbed 55 basis points to 6.09% in October, reflecting rising food prices and an unfavourable base effect. Festive and wedding season demand could exert additional pressure on consumer prices. Potential El Niño conditions also pose weather-related risks.

However, moderating global crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee could help ease imported inflationary pressures if these trends continue.

Record Exports Strengthen Economy

India’s merchandise exports surged 45% year-on-year to a record $49.5 billion in October, despite geopolitical tensions and global shipping disruptions. The services trade surplus offset 49.6% of the merchandise trade deficit, while stronger foreign investment and banking capital inflows supported external stability.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $705.3 billion on November 13, providing approximately 10 months of import cover. The report highlighted that resilient consumption, gradually expanding private investment, manufacturing incentives and strong macroeconomic buffers position India favourably to withstand global economic challenges.

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