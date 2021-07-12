India can become $15 tn economy in 2 decades: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said that India can become a $15 trillion economy in the next two decades and also turn out to be among the largest global markets.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Group, he noted that although there will be bumps along the road, the largest middle class that will ever exist, augmented by an increase in the working age and consuming population share, will have a positive impact on India's growth

"India will be a 5 trillion-dollar economy - and then go on to be a 15 trillion-dollar-plus economy over the next two decades. India will emerge as one of the largest global markets, both in terms of consumption size and market cap," he said.

On the group achieving the $100 billion market cap, he said that the performance of the group's listed entities propelled its portfolio to cross $100 billion in market capitalisation in the very first week of this new financial year.