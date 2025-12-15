India At The Threshold Of A Transformative Maritime Era, Green Hydrogen, Biofuels, & LNG To Cement Legacy

File Image |

New Delhi: India stands at the threshold of a transformative maritime era - one that harnesses its vast coastline, growing industrial capacity and strategic position to not only advance trade and connectivity but also cement a legacy of sustainability and resilience, an official statement said on Monday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) chalked out the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030,’ which is the blueprint towards empowering India’s maritime sector and enabling it to become greener, cleaner and sustainable. The future of maritime transport lies in clean fuels like green hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and LNG. In this direction, India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission is paving the way for zero-emission fuels, ensuring that our ports are not just fuelling trade, but also fuelling a sustainable future, according to the statement.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched to cut carbon emissions and make India a global leader in green hydrogen. By 2030, the goal is to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen every year, bringing in Rs 8 lakh crore investments, creating 6 lakh jobs, and saving Rs 1 lakh crore in fossil fuel imports. The mission focuses on production, pilot projects, electrolyser manufacturing, skill training, infrastructure, and research, with plans to replace fossil fuels in steel, transport, and fertilizer sectors.

To push this forward three major ports namely Kandla, Paradip and Tuticorin ports have been identified by the ministry to be developed as Green Hydrogen hubs. Through visionary programmes, legislative reforms and green-shipping initiatives, the country is rewiring its maritime ecosystem for the future: cleaner ports, low-emission fleets, smart infrastructure and inclusive opportunity. As India charts its course toward 2047, it is doing so not just as a rising maritime power, but as a responsible steward of the seas, a globally competitive economy and a partner committed to the well-being of the planet.

Building onto this foundation is the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, a long-term roadmap for India’s maritime resurgence, with investments of nearly Rs 80 lakh crore earmarked for ports, coastal shipping, inland waterways, shipbuilding, and green shipping initiatives. The government is driving sustainable maritime operations by setting up green corridors, introducing green hydrogen bunkering at major ports, and promoting the use of methanol-fueled vessels.

Outlining more than 300 actionable initiatives, it projects India’s rise as one of the world’s top maritime and shipbuilding powers by the centenary of independence. Through initiatives like the ‘Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines’, 2023, ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission, 2023’, and the ‘Green Tug Transition Programme’, 2024, the nation is transforming its ports and shipping industry into beacons of sustainability.

The recently announced Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund aims to catalyse investments in green infrastructure, alternative fuels, and fleet modernization, ensuring that India remains a leader in decarbonisation, the statement noted.

