Ind-Ra lowers India's GDP estimates from 5.5% to 3.6% amid lockdown due coronavirus outbreak

The agency stated, “The initial and visible impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the India economy has been the disruption in the production of select manufacturing sectors due to the breakdown of supply chain, near collapse of the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors and a rise in the workload of the healthcare sector.”

Micro, small and medium enterprises are also hit due to disruption of cash flow. A changed outlook of investors has led to a huge outflow of capital and the rupee has come under intense pressure. “Also, significant wealth erosion would impact the consumption levels.”

The delay in timely procurement could be a big blow to the farmer’s income and rural demand.

“A stop on the construction activities will accelerate the problems of the real estate sector which is still struggling to access funding in the middle of a meltdown in the NBFC and banking sectors. After agriculture, construction is the largest employment generator in the Indian economy.”

The agency claimed that there will be many companies who will move their manufacturing units from China with an AK to “de-risk operations”.

Ind-Ra believes this will require significant government and policy support and will play out only in the medium- to long-term.