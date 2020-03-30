Go(A) Corona: Amidst lockdown and hunger, Goans resort to social media to vent anger

As the CRPF personnel took positions in some of the sensitive areas in Goa, people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to vent their anger alleging the State Government for not been able to provide basic essentials as promised. With nationwide lockdown to fight against Corona virus, the State had adopted stringent measures with a promise of making basic essentials available to public at their doorstep.

But even after five days of lockdown the State seems to be far from putting their home delivery system in place. "We know that staying indoors is good for us and others too. But how many days can we stay like this when there is no sign of any basic essentials been provided by the State," says Prasad Karapurkar, resident of State's capital Panjim.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has announced that strict action would be taken in case of any unwarranted closure or blockage of the essential goods supply chain, whether it is by manufacturers, transporters, wholesalers, retailers or any other persons. Strict action will also be taken against any person or organisation who obstruct/hinder the manufacturing, supply chain or availability of essential goods at reasonable rates.

It may be recalled that just two days ago, CM had issued 20 volunteer passes to each MLA asking them to create a task force for the disbursement of the essentials within their constituencies.Goa who sees highest number of foreign tourists on any given tourist season, has managed to keep the spread of virus under check till date with just 5 confirmed cases of virus. Besides sealing the borders and air route, the State had well in advance clamped down the sea route blocking the entry for cruise liners that allows international visitors in large number.

In the coming days, if the State fails to put the home delivery mechanism in place, it could lead to yet another bigger problem which none can afford at this crucial stage. "We are patiently waiting for the government to keep its promise. But there is a limit to one's patience specially if our children and elders are going to starve," says Ana Furtado.It maybe recalled that the Opposition had approached the Governor’s office seeking his intervention, while few had knocked at High Court's door.