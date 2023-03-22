Income tax return filing: How to file ITR-1 Sahaj and the documents required | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Individual taxpayers who receive income from a salary, pension, or interest should utilize the Income Tax Return ITR-1 Sahaj form. It is the form for filing income tax returns that is most frequently used in India.

Why you should file Income Tax return?

According to the Income Tax Act of 1961, an ITR, or income tax return, is filed in India to declare and pay taxes on an individual's or an entity's income generated during a fiscal year (April to March).

All taxpayers in India who have gross total incomes greater than the basic exemption limit set by the government are required by law to file an ITR.

Read Also UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 2,000 equity shares

Who can file ITR-1 Sahaj?

ITR-1 can be filed by a resident individual who qualifies the following:

Total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh during the financial year

Income is from salary, one house property, family pension income, agricultural income (up to Rs 5000), and other sources, which include:

Interest from savings accounts

Interest from deposits (Bank / Post Office / Cooperative Society)

Interest from income tax refund

Interest received on enhanced compensation

Family pension

Income of spouse (other than those covered under Portuguese Civil Code) or minor is clubbed (only if the source of income is within the specified limits as mentioned above).

Any other interest income

What are the required documents to file ITR-1 Sahaj?

Form 16, receipts for investment payment premiums, and, if appropriate, housing rent receipts are required. (if applicable).

However, since ITRs are annexure-less forms, you are not required to provide any supporting documentation with your return (such as TDS certificates or evidence of investment). (whether filed manually or electronically).

These records must be preserved by the taxpayer in case they need to be presented to tax authorities during an assessment, investigation, etc.

