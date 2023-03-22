UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 2,000 equity shares | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on 21st March, 2023 allotted 2,000 equity shares of Rs 10 of the company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, via an exchange filing.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to 28,86,84,585 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,45,850.

