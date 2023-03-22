UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 2,000 equity shares

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on 21st March, 2023 allotted 2,000 equity shares of Rs 10 of the company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, via an exchange filing.
On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to 28,86,84,585 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,45,850.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)