 UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 2,000 equity shares
On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to 28,86,84,585 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,45,850

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 2,000 equity shares | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on 21st March, 2023 allotted 2,000 equity shares of Rs 10 of the company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, via an exchange filing.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to 28,86,84,585 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,45,850.

