Impresario Global secures pre-Seed valuation of Rs 50 cr for its vertical Cause Central

I.M aims to become the first-ever crowdsourced content-driven, product-enabled platform

Thursday, June 09, 2022
I.M announced its strategic partnership with India Accelerator, Seed accelerators.

Born as a personal mood board of a corporate communications maverick, Anubhuti Sharma, Impresario Global (I.M) is co-founded by Indian actor and philanthropist, Vivek Anand Oberoi. I.M aims to become the first-ever crowdsourced content-driven, product-enabled platform for everything related to social impact, backed by a global first index for prosocial behavior.

Anubhuti Sharma, Founder & Group CEO, I.M marking the first year of I.M’s official inception, said, “I.M’s Cause Central is an idea to create sustainable social impact on the foundation of commerce that incentivizes civic consciousness and behavior.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi, a proponent of the Indian MSME ecosystem said, “I have full confidence in the vision of I.M and Cause Central to have a dedicated space for causes so people can be incentivized for social performance to enhance civic-mindedness. I intend to walk along the journey and encourage people to #ThinkWhyDoNow in an informed manner with all the resources I.M plans to bring to their disposal be it policies, subject matter experts, or social marketing campaigns. This is the most critical marketplace to have in today’s times.”

I.M’s current verticals, in addition to its subsidiary for strategic advisory, are valued at Rs 50cr in a pre-Seed stage owing to the development of its product-enabled ecosystems for social causes. The occasion was marked by the announcement of its strategic partnership with India Accelerator, Seed accelerators and the only one associated with GAN (Global Accelerator Network).

“Cause Central will help identify, arbitrate and evaluate impact and goodwill at the genetics of each stakeholder in the ecosystem. Our ecosystem at IA Social Labs will help guide strategic initiatives for I.M and scale business and impact their journey”, said Munish Bhatia, Co-Founder India Accelerator and Vertical Partner to IA Social Labs.

