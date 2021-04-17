IMC organises interaction on Rebuilding Tourism and Travel

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Committee organized an online interaction on Multi-Pronged Strategies to Rebuild Tourism and Travel. Senior officials from Travel and Tourism Departments from India, Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand discussed measures taken by each nation to rebuild tourism and enhance regional coordination for a sector that is going through its darkest hour in recent history.

The speakers included Rupinder Brar, IRS, Additional Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Sigit Witjaksono, Director of Tourism Marketing - East, South, Central Asia, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia, Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson, Sri Lanka Tourism, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Rohit Khosla, Executive Vice President – Operations, North & West India, the Indian Hotels Company Limited. Mandeep S. Lamba, President - South Asia, HVS Anarock moderated the discussion.