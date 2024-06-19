I’m Proud Of Our Boeing People: Outgoing CEO David Calhoun Defends Dubious Safety Records

Getty Images

Boeing has been in the middle of the storm for some time now, and the intensity of the storm only grew when the company's outgoing CEO, David Calhoun, took the hot seat, in front of indignant US senators on the investigation panel.

The senators fielded Calhoun questions on the American aircraft giant's increasingly duplicitous reputation with regards to the safety of the products that they manufacture.

Many Boeing aircraft have been at the centre of much discussion and widely covered man-made air disasters that took the lives of hundreds.

Proud of Record

One of the main culprits in these accidents was the 737 Max aircraft responsible for the Ethiopian Airlines crash. It is interesting to note that, despite all this, the 737 Max continues to fly.

When it came to the Senate hearing, the constituents were bipartisan, led by Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic senator. Earlier, the senate panel released a 204-page document including allegations against the diminishing standards of Boeing aircraft.

Calhoun, who, after a series of incidents, including the Alaska Airlines debacle, which saw the door of the aircraft go off, announced his resignation from the company, defended the company and its horrid safety standards.

To the remarks on Boeing's 'day of reckoning' from one of the panel members, the outgoing CEO stood defiant and said, “Senator, I’m sticking this through. I’m proud of having taken this job. I’m proud of our safety record, and I’m proud of our Boeing people.”

A month and a half before that, it was John Barnett, who once again died under mysterious circumstances in March of 2024. | India Today

Mysterious Death Of Whistleblowers

In a dramatic turn of events, David Calhoun was seen getting up from his seat, turning to those who were witnessing the hearing, and apologising for the mishaps.

This hearing also came at a time when two of the company's former employees-turned-whistleblowers, who were actively cooperating with state and federal investigators in matters concerning the safety of the airlines, died under mysterious circumstances just this year.

Former Spirit AeroSystems employee John Dean was the most recent of the deaths; he passed away under duplicitous circumstances in early May. A month and a half before that, it was John Barnett, who once again died under mysterious circumstances in March of 2024.

Boeing shares dipped by 1.91 per cent or USD 3.40, taking their cumulative value to USD 174.99, at the end of the day's trade on Tuesday, June 18.