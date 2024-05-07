Boeing Faces New Probe Over Skipped Test In 787 Dreamliner

Boeing | FPJ Library

The US FAA is looking into whether employees fabricated records or whether the troubled aviation behemoth Boeing performed the necessary inspections on its 787 aircraft.

Boeing claimed that some workers had engaged in "misconduct" by falsely stating that certain tests had been finished, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it has launched an investigation into the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The problem first arose when a Boeing worker noticed an "irregularity" and brought it up with a supervisor, who took it to a higher level.

"We promptly examined the situation after receiving the report and discovered that multiple employees had been failing mandatory tests while falsely marking their work as finished," Stocker wrote, head of the Boeing 787 program.

According to Stocker, Boeing notified the FAA and is implementing "swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates."

According to the FAA, it is looking into whether Boeing finished the inspections to make sure that the wings and body of some 787 Dreamliners were properly bonded and grounded, "and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records."

"Boeing is inspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system at the same time and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet," the agency (FAA) stated.

In a testimony given to Congress last month, a Boeing quality engineer recently questioned some of the manufacturing procedures used on the 787 and 777 widebody programs.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft that Boeing had delivered months prior seemed to be missing four important bolts. Boeing has stated that it thinks necessary records describing the bolt removal were never made.

Late Monday afternoon saw a 1.5% decrease in Boeing shares, trading at USD 177.03.