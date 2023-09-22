IL&FS Transportation Networks Appoints Danny Samuel As CEO and Key Managerial Personnel Of The Company | File/ Representative image

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited on Friday announced that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has appointed Danny Samuel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective today, i.e. September 22, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Danny Samuel

Danny Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited, the Investment Manager tasked with overall supervision and management of all the project assets of the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust which is expected to encompass around 9 to 10 assets of the IL&FS Group.

He has 20 plus years of professional experience and has worked in the Energy, Roads and Aviation sector. Prior to taking on the current assignment, he was handling international assignments as CEO (APAC). Mr Samuel has previously handled assignments which include transactions like the IPO of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, first rated listed project bond in India, first RMB denominated corporate bond issuance, M&A transactions and various capital market transactions.

Samuel is a qualified Company Secretary. He also has a Post Graduate degree in Commerce with specialization in economics and financial Management. He has also completed a Post Graduate Program in management from UCLA Anderson.