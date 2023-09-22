 Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAsian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

Bhargav Dasgupta will be responsible for the management of the operations of ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department and Office of Markets Development and Public–Private Partnerships.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions |

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced the appointment of Bhargav Dasgupta as Vice-President (Market Solutions) for a period of 3 years, according to a press release issued by the company.

Bhargav Dasgupta will be responsible for the management of the operations of ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department and Office of Markets Development and Public–Pivate Partnerships.

Profile

Dasgupta is a financial industry leader with over 35 years of experience across a range of economies, including in Asia and the Pacific. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd., the largest non-life insurance company in India. 

In his earlier years at ICICI Bank, Dasgupta held various leadership positions in project finance, corporate banking and treasury, e-commerce, international banking, and insurance. He was instrumental in ICICI's globalization and insurance business growth.

As Senior General Manager and Head of the International Business Group and the Global Markets Group, Dasgupta was responsible for the company's clients in international markets, including correspondent banks and all international lending. He also led the establishment of international operations in 14 countries through branches, subsidiaries, or representative offices. 

Read Also
Asian Development Bank, Tata Power sign deal to enhance Delhi's power distribution
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ambuja Cements Incorporates Three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements Incorporates Three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Rupee Rises 19 Paise To Close At 82.94 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 19 Paise To Close At 82.94 Against US Dollar

Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Forms Joint Venture With Technoenergy AG Of Switzerland

Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Forms Joint Venture With Technoenergy AG Of Switzerland

Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,009.15, Nifty Below 19,700

Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,009.15, Nifty Below 19,700

IL&FS Transportation Networks Appoints Danny Samuel As CEO and Key Managerial Personnel Of The...

IL&FS Transportation Networks Appoints Danny Samuel As CEO and Key Managerial Personnel Of The...