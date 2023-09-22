Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions |

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced the appointment of Bhargav Dasgupta as Vice-President (Market Solutions) for a period of 3 years, according to a press release issued by the company.

Bhargav Dasgupta will be responsible for the management of the operations of ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department and Office of Markets Development and Public–Pivate Partnerships.

Profile

Dasgupta is a financial industry leader with over 35 years of experience across a range of economies, including in Asia and the Pacific. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd., the largest non-life insurance company in India.

In his earlier years at ICICI Bank, Dasgupta held various leadership positions in project finance, corporate banking and treasury, e-commerce, international banking, and insurance. He was instrumental in ICICI's globalization and insurance business growth.

As Senior General Manager and Head of the International Business Group and the Global Markets Group, Dasgupta was responsible for the company's clients in international markets, including correspondent banks and all international lending. He also led the establishment of international operations in 14 countries through branches, subsidiaries, or representative offices.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)