 IITian Testifies Against Friend At Goldman Sachs Who Helped Him Make $290,000 Via Insider Trading
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIITian Testifies Against Friend At Goldman Sachs Who Helped Him Make $290,000 Via Insider Trading

IITian Testifies Against Friend At Goldman Sachs Who Helped Him Make $290,000 Via Insider Trading

But he was also suspicious because Goel always exchanged information in public, and sent coded texts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

An acquisition, rise in profits or expansion plans can sway the price of a company's stocks, but such information only remains market speculation before an official announcement. This is why anyone who is in on this data before buying shares, gets an undue advantage which needs to be addressed so that stock markets remain a level playing field.

A former Vice President at Goldman Sachs is being prosecuted for pulling off such a scam, and an IITian who is also his friend is a witness in the case.

Read Also
Zee CEO Punit Goenka pays Rs 50 lakh to settle insider trading case
article-image

Confidential data passed off as tips

Akshay Niranjan, the witness and Brijesh Goel the Goldman Sachs VP, are both IIT pass outs, and Goel tipped Niranjan about corporate acquisitions.

Niranjan, a trader at Barclays, was able to use this information for making profits consistently.

But he was also suspicious because Goel always exchanged information in public, and sent coded texts.

Read Also
Wockhardt directors pay Rs 76 lakh to settle insider trading case with SEBI
article-image

Massive profit in a single year

Niranjan adds that he also asked Goel if he is breaking the law, but the latter said he knew the rules, and that there was nothing to be worried about.

He had received tips about eight companies from Goel, and was happy with the profits until he suspected that confidential information was being leaked.

Niranjan, who met Goel in US in 2012, made $290,000 in profits on his investments in 2017, thanks to the information passed on by his friend.

But now the duo find themselves on the opposite sides in a courtroom.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Castrol India Signs Agreement with Mahindra Insurance Brokers For Castrol Auto Service Workshops

Castrol India Signs Agreement with Mahindra Insurance Brokers For Castrol Auto Service Workshops

5 Best Stock Market Courses in India

5 Best Stock Market Courses in India

IITian Testifies Against Friend At Goldman Sachs Who Helped Him Make $290,000 Via Insider Trading

IITian Testifies Against Friend At Goldman Sachs Who Helped Him Make $290,000 Via Insider Trading

International Day Of Family Remittances (IDFR): How Seamless Money Transfer Fosters A Global Economy

International Day Of Family Remittances (IDFR): How Seamless Money Transfer Fosters A Global Economy

Axis Bank Appoints Former RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan As Non-Executive (Part-time)...

Axis Bank Appoints Former RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan As Non-Executive (Part-time)...