IIT Placement Body Asks Companies To Honour Job Offers Or Pay Three Months’ Salary As Compensation

The apex placement body of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has asked companies that have revoked job offers to either hire the candidates or pay three months’ salary as compensation.

If the companies fail to do either, the placement body plans to bar them from participating in placement drives for upcoming batches, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Amid geopolitical tensions and increasing reliance on artificial intelligence to cut costs, various technology companies have seen job cuts in recent months. This has impacted the job market.

The All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC), the top coordinating body for internships and placements across 23 IITs, has asked more than 10 companies to honour the placement offers or provide compensation to students of the batch of 2026.

The companies that have revoked their offers include the US-based technology company Oracle, upskilling startup Interview Kickstart, and AI firm SuperAGI.

More than 100 students have been affected by the decisions of these companies to revoke their job offers.

According to a source cited in the report, the committee has given the companies time to reconsider their decision and respond by August 15 on whether they plan to honour the job offers or pay three months’ compensation to the affected candidates.

The committee is currently trying to negotiate with the companies. They are being persuaded to hire the affected students, even at comparatively lower salaries.

If the companies do not comply with either of the two options, the committee has decided not to cooperate with them.

Some companies have told the respective IITs that they are not willing to pay even three months’ salary as compensation.

These companies will not be allowed to participate in the placement drives for the classes of 2027 and 2028.

According to the report, IITs will review their stance against the companies at the next AIPC meeting scheduled for early September.

The next placement drive at IITs will start in September. For final placements, companies visit older IITs in December and newer IITs in October.