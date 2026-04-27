Oracle Layoffs: Sacked Employee With Over 30 Years Of Experience Hints At Hidden 'Algorithm' Pattern Behind Job Losses

Oracle Layoffs Force NRI Couple To Return To India As 60-Day Deadline Looms | IANS

Oracle layoffs that saw almost 30,000 being laid off rocked the tech industry. A sacked employee with over 30 years of experience has hinted at hidden 'algorithm' pattern behind job losses. viral LinkedIn post by a long-time Oracle employee, who was sacked recently, has raised questions over whether the company's latest layoffs were driven by an internal algorithm. The latest wave of Oracle layoffs, estimated to have affected between 20,000 and 30,000 employees globally across the US, India, Canada and Latin America, has drawn particular scrutiny not just for its scale, but for who it targeted. The latest round targeted deeply tenured professionals, some with over three decades of service, cut loose without warning and without conversation.

Nina Lewis lashes out at Oracle

Among the most prominent voices to speak out is Nina Lewis, a senior security professional who spent more than 33 years at Oracle. Lewis shared her experience publicly on LinkedIn, calling the termination unexpected and noting that many highly regarded colleagues were also among those cut.

"After 30+ years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today," she wrote, adding that the news came as "quite a shock."

Lewis joined Oracle in the early 1990s and worked across multiple generations of the company's database and security platforms. From 2012 until March 2026, she served as security alert manager, a role that required her to translate complex vulnerabilities and emerging threats into clear, actionable guidance for enterprise customers, bridging engineering, security teams and clients during active threat scenarios.

Her career ran deep. She served as a senior principal ethical hacker and principal security analyst, conducted offensive security testing, advised leadership on risk exposure, contributed to database security design, worked on products including Enterprise User Security, earned four patents, and carried out government-linked network security research. She was, by any measure, the kind of institutional expert who cannot be easily replaced.

In her post, Lewis speculated, without claiming certainty, that the layoffs may have followed an internal algorithm targeting senior individual contributors and mid-level managers, particularly those with outstanding stock options. Oracle has not commented on the selection criteria.

'Just short of thirty years'

Lewis was not alone. Her post sparked an outpouring from current and former Oracle employees, many of whom shared similar stories.

Debbie Steiner, another long-tenured employee, revealed she too had been laid off just short of her 30-year milestone. Steiner's career spanned technical writing, information architecture and management. At the time of her exit, she was director of user assistance for Oracle TimesTen, overseeing documentation teams across three countries. Earlier in her tenure, she had played a key role in shaping docs.oracle.com, defining product taxonomy, overhauling search systems, and building documentation tooling that remains in use across Oracle's platforms today.

For Steiner, as for Lewis, the loss was not merely a job. It was the end of a professional identity built over three decades within a single institution.

The layoffs have reignited a broader debate within the technology industry about what is lost when companies cut their most experienced workers in the name of efficiency.

What has made Oracle's latest round of layoffs particularly difficult to reconcile is the financial backdrop against which they occurred. According to reports, the workforce reduction took place alongside Oracle's strongest organic growth quarter in more than a decade. Revenue rose 22 percent year-on-year, cloud infrastructure sales surged, and the company simultaneously committed billions of dollars toward expanding AI data centre capacity.

For those affected, the manner of the layoffs has been as painful as the fact of them. Employees described receiving early-morning emails with no prior signal from managers, no farewell conversations, and immediate loss of access to company systems. Decades of contribution reduced, in an instant, to a single notification from 'Oracle Leadership.'