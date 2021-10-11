IIT Madras to host virtual workshop, Destination South India with US Consulate General

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will be organising an online workshop along with the US Consulate General to help build the capacity of South Indian educational institutions to host American students.

Titled "Destination South India," the online event will be held from November 15-18 jointly with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the Forum on Education Abroad, a release from IIT-M said. The last date to apply is October 15, 2021.

How to apply

https://ge.iitm.ac.in/Workshops/US_StudyAbroad.html - Link to apply

Onjective of workshop

"The key objective to convene this virtual workshop is to help educational institutions in South India to understand the expectations of US students, US institutions and Indian institutions, and to establish successful study abroad programs," the release said.

The workshop includes sessions on credit transfer, safety and mental wellbeing, role of Indian students, diversity and inclusion, research, ethical practices, and preparation for post-pandemic programs, according to the release.

(With inputs from PTI)

