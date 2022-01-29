IIT Kanpur MBA Program invites applications for academic year 2022-23

IIT Kanpur is inviting applications to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Program for the academic year 2022-2023. MBA IIT Kanpur has recently recorded 100 percent placement for the outgoing 2020-22 batch with a year-on-year growth of 22.5 percent in the average package offered.

The MBA Program comes under the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) at IIT Kanpur. Set up in 1974, the IME Department is one of the first in the country to recognize the potential of combining the training of engineers with management education. With such a vision, the MBA Program was started in 2001 and since its inception, the Program has crossed many milestones.

Last year, MBA IIT Kanpur was ranked 16th in the NIRF India Rankings 2021: Management category. This year, at the start itself, the record placement numbers that were registered during the placement bears testimony to the rich legacy of quality education and training at the MBA Program of IIT Kanpur.

The curriculum is regularly revised and kept updated with the changing needs of the industry. Courses are offered in different domains including Marketing Management, Finance and Economics, Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Data Analytics and Information Systems, and Policy. In addition, students can choose research-level courses offered at the department and courses on allied areas of business offered at the institute level.

The Capstone Project is a unique student-industry engagement wherein the students work with organizations on solving real-world business problems under the joint mentorship of industry experts and IIT Kanpur faculty.

The MBA Program requires students to do a summer internship at the end of the first year. Summer internships are offered in a wide array of business settings that include private industries, government institutions, start-ups, and NGOs. Students pursue winter internships after their first semester.

The unique combination of courses and the real-world project makes IIT Kanpur MBA different from other management programs. Students get the unique opportunity to be a part of the Technology-Management-Entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The last date for receiving the completed online applications for the MBA Programme is January 31, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:06 PM IST