 DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA

DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has invited bids for the first round of gold import quota under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement for 2025-26. The total allocation for this round is capped at 30 tonnes. Imports under the tariff rate quota will attract reduced duties, with the schedule for subsequent rounds to be announced later.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) on Wednesday said it has invited bids for the first round of allocation of gold import quota under the India-UAE trade pact for 2025-26. In October, it was decided that the allocation of TRQ (tariff rate quota) for gold under India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process.

"Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade hereby invites bids/tenders for the first round of allocation of Gold TRQ under tariff head 7108 under India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for FY 2025-26," it said in a public notice. Under the tariff rate quota, imports of specified goods are allowed at reduced duty up to a certain quantity.

The DGFT has laid out a procedure for the first round of allocation of TRQ for gold imports. The total quantity is restricted to 30 tonnes in the current round of allocations. The schedule for the next round of allocations will be intimated after the conclusion of this round, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

Meesho Share Turns Multibagger In Just 7 Days, Stock Jumps Over 110% From IPO Price To Record High

Meesho Share Turns Multibagger In Just 7 Days, Stock Jumps Over 110% From IPO Price To Record High

India Hits 709 Million Active UPI QRs, Logs 59 Billion Transactions

India Hits 709 Million Active UPI QRs, Logs 59 Billion Transactions