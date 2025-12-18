 MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced a 1:5 stock split with January 2, 2026 as the record date. Shares rose marginally to Rs 10,071, reflecting strong investor interest. The split increases share count without affecting market capitalization, making the stock more affordable. MCX reported 51 percent YoY net profit growth to Rs 400.66 crore for H1 FY26.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced January 2, 2026 as the record date for its first-ever stock split in the ratio of 1:5 split, according to an exchange filing. Shares of the commodities exchange were trading after a marginal surge on Thursday morning at 11.05 am, with the stock quoted at Rs 10,071.00, up Rs 46.00 or 0.46 per cent. Under the stock split every share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

If a shareholder owns 10 shares of MCX worth Rs 100 each, he will own 50 shares of the company after the stock split, with each share being worth Rs 20. Only those shareholders who own the shares of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the stock split. The split will increase the total number of shares without changing market capitalisation, making the stock more affordable and potentially boosting liquidity.

Read Also
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...
article-image

A scrip of MCX has gained over 4.5 per cent in the past month, over 27 per cent in the past six months and is up around 60 per cent in 2025 so far. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at over Rs 50,895 crore. In its financial results, MCX reported strong growth for the first half of FY26. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 400.66 crore between April and September.

Operating revenue increased 44 per cent to Rs 747.44 crore during the same period, while EBITDA grew 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 544.46 crore. On a quarterly basis, MCX posted almost flat revenue compared to ?373.21 crore in Q1FY26. However, net profit dipped 2.82 per cent from Rs 203.19 crore in the previous quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

FPJ Shorts
Government To Introduce Securities Markets Code Bill 2025, Strengthening Investor Protection & Ease Of Doing Business
Government To Introduce Securities Markets Code Bill 2025, Strengthening Investor Protection & Ease Of Doing Business
'Hum 7 Saath Hai!': Group Of Youth Take Dangerous Joyride On Single Bike In Mumbai's Saki Naka; Video Goes Viral
'Hum 7 Saath Hai!': Group Of Youth Take Dangerous Joyride On Single Bike In Mumbai's Saki Naka; Video Goes Viral
IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government To Introduce Securities Markets Code Bill 2025, Strengthening Investor Protection & Ease...

Government To Introduce Securities Markets Code Bill 2025, Strengthening Investor Protection & Ease...

DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA

DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected