IIFCL Eyeing For 100 % Debt Finance For Infra projects

The company is financing 20 per cent partnership in more than 30 per cent of projects and 50% debt finance in more than 64 per cent of total infra projects. The company looking to develop 100 debt financing solution for for sustainabale future.

Annual loan sanctions & disbursement

In FY23 loan sanctions stood at Rs 29,171 crore out of which Rs 13,826 crore were disbursed. Loan sanctions grew over 45 per cent amounting to Rs 42,309. The disbursement jumped over 61 per cent.

Loan book for the year

This fiscal year, we hope to close a loan book worth more than Rs 75000 crore. We exceeded Rs 60,000 crore in the previous fiscal year, PR Jaishankar, Managing Director, IIFCL, stated at the business's stakeholders convene on Friday in Mumbai.

Even though the renewable energy sector currently makes up 10–11% of the entire loan portfolio, Jaishankar continued, the company hopes to double that percentage in the near future.

We are implementing a sustainable and environmentally friendly financing plan. We'll set goals that complement the government's effort to attain Net Zero. We'll be revealing the financing plan soon," Jaishankar continued.

Net profit FY24

The IIFCL’s (India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited) net profit for the fiscal year 2024 was recorded at Rs 1,552 crore, a jump of 44 per cent compared to net profit of the previous fiscal year which stood at Rs 1076 crore.

Gross & Net NPA (non performing assets)

The gross NPA ratio stood at 4.76 per cent in financial year 2023 which even further declined in FY24. The gross NPA was recorded at 1.61 per cent in FY24.

The net NPA ratio was 1.41 per cent in FY23 which reduced to 0.46 per cent in FY2024.