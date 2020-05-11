‘If Yogiji gives us jobs, why will we return to Mumbai?': Migrants dream of new future post COVID-19

Migrants, mostly residents of Uttar Pradesh (UP), are disowning the city of dreams with the hope that Yogi Adityanath will let them live a dream close to home.

According to TOI , around 8,000 migrant auto drivers and their families are fleeing Mumbai to go back to their village in Uttar Pradesh. Most of them are taking this long journey either to escape starvation or to stay with their families at the time of pandemic or both. But the question is will these migrant workforce come back to Mumbai. One of the auto drivers said, “If Yogiji gives us jobs, why would we return to Mumbai? We will stay with our own people.”

But the question is what is UP doing for its people.

While other states have set their focus on tackling COVID 19 cases, the state Uttar Pradesh is putting its force towards reviving the state’s economy. This could be mainly because the state has around 3,500 cases, with about 80 death and recovery cases of about 1,700.

UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has asked his officials to make changes in existing policies to turn the state as a favourite destination for attracting investments and industries.

The chief minister has been reviewing Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020. The state is also looking at amending the UP Warehousing Logistics Policy 2018 to bring down the limit for land needed for logistics parks.

To attract investments from Japanese investors, the state government has decided to set up a help desk for Japanese businesses.

The state is also mulling over reviving the 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in UP. Taking this into account, the state has been engaging with banks so that they get access to easy loans. Keeping MSMEs in mind, the CM relaxed rules for all types of NOCs along with the environmental clearances for new units. For transparency, all certificates will be available in a single-window system.

It is doing so much for the investments but really very little for its people. The chief minister is striving to employee all the migrant workers that have come to the state based on their skills. On the one hand, he shows his determination to help his people, on the other hand, he decides to suspend labour laws barring some laws like child labour and others. Thus, creating jobs where they may end up getting exploited. When the law of land fails to serve the underprivileged, they look for better opportunities or places that welcome every dreamer. And one such city is Mumbai.