Idli Mania: Hyderabad Resident Spends Whopping ₹7.3 Lakh Ordering Idli On Swiggy Over The Past 12 Months

Idli Mania | Representative Image

Ever thought about which breakfast dish Indians love the most?

In a surprising revelation, Swiggy, the online food delivery giant, has shed light on the enduring love affair between Indians and their idlis, particularly on the occasion of 'World Idli Day'. But beyond mere gastronomic appreciation, this revelation uncovers a fascinating angle, highlighting the evolving tastes and trends in India's booming food delivery industry.

Over the past 12 months, one Swiggy user from the city of Hyderabad has single-handedly ordered a staggering Rs 7.3 lakh worth of idli orders, sparking curiosity about the widespread appeal of this humble South Indian staple.

Delving deeper into the data, Swiggy reveals that idlis are not just a morning indulgence; they hold sway over taste buds throughout the day, with peak ordering hours spanning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

And moreover, it is not just one city; idlis have captured the hearts (and stomachs) of consumers across the culinary landscape, from bustling metropolises like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to cultural hubs like Coimbatore and Mumbai.

But what exactly makes the idli a reigning favourite? According to Swiggy, it is the simplicity and versatility of this dish that earns it a top spot on breakfast tables nationwide. Whether it's the classic plain idli or the rava idli, each variant offers a unique sensory experience, tailored to suit diverse palates. In particular, regions like Bengaluru lean towards the flavors of rava idli, while the fiery allure of ghee/neyi karam podi idli reigns supreme in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

*2x speed waiter voice*

masala idli rava idli ragi idli podi idli sambhar idli only idlis one more idli on world idli day

so what’s your order? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 30, 2024

Identifying the top cities for idli consumption—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai—paves the way for strategic marketing and expansion plans. Likewise, understanding the preferred variants and accompanying condiments opens avenues for menu innovation and customization, catering to the evolving tastes of discerning consumers.

In the world of online food delivery, where convenience is king and variety is key, idlis have secured their status as a breakfast heavyweight, trailing only behind the iconic masala dosa.

And behind every beloved dish lies a roster of culinary champions - restaurants that have mastered the art of crafting the perfect idli. Among them, Asha Tiffins in Bengaluru, A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bengaluru and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sree Akshayam in Chennai, and Veena Stores in Bengaluru stand out as beacons of idli, drawing patrons from far and wide in search of gastronomic bliss.