IDFC First Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.91 crore as stock option | File /Representative image

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday, through an exchange filing, announced the allotment of 19,18,375 equity shares to employees under the 'IFDC First Bank Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme'. The shares are worth Rs 10 each and total up to Rs 1,91,83,750.

Post the allotment the issued and paid-up equity share capital increases to Rs 62,36,69,29,920 comprising 6,23,66,92,992 equity shares.

IDFC First Bank interest rates

IDFC First Bank on January 14, 2023 hiked the interest rates on bulk FD of more than Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 crore to 7.55 per cent.

IDFC First Bank shares

The shares of IDFC First Bank closed at Rs 59.30 up by 0.17 per cent.

