IDFC First Bank debuts metal debit card in partnership with Visa

IDFC First Bank today announced the launch of First Private Infinite, the country’s first-ever standalone metal debit card, in partnership with Visa, the global leader in digital payments.

Key features

First Private Infinite is a lifetime free card designed specifically for customers who are part of the Bank’s First Private program, a premium savings and wealth offering.

A statement black card, First Private Infinite is crafted from hybrid metal with details etched in silver, created to deliver an exclusive payment experience. The benefits of the debit card are specifically curated forpremium cardholders and include complimentary domestic and international lounge access for cardholders and companions, unparalleled insurance coverage, a road assistance program and access to golf courses across the country.

'Metal cards preferred'

Amit Kumar, Head – Retail Liabilities, IDFC First Bank, said, “Metal cards are preferred by customers given their distinctive look and feel. It is crafted to stand out fresh and aligns with the exclusivity of the First Private program.”

T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, “At Visa, we are delighted to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank on their affluent debit proposition.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:43 PM IST