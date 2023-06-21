IDFC First Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Chief Operating Officer | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

The Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank on Tuesday appointed Madhivanan Balakrishnan as the Chief Operating Officer, Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

Balakrishnan will be taking over the position for a period of three years from June 20.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan

Madhivanan Balakrishnan is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IDFC FIRST Bank. He is a customer focused and respected industry thought leader with a broad expertise across business development, operations, customer insights and technology. He brings a wealth of operational, technical and marketing experience across diverse industry segments such as banking, insurance, FMCG, durables and IT & ITES.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan has established a track record of building new businesses, driving sustainable growth and realizing value in diverse and dynamic market situations. He has also been involved in successful business turnarounds and delivered engaging and insightful transformation in organizations.

Prior to his role as COO at IDFC FIRST Bank, Mr. Madhivanan Balakrishnan was Chief Technology & Digital Officer (CTDO) at ICICI Bank. He has also served as a Managing Director and Global CEO of 3i Infotech Ltd., an IT product and services company with strong expertise in the ERP and BFSI segment. He was also Executive Director at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University, and PGDM in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.