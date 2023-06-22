IDFC First Bank Allots 27,39,750 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 27,39,750 equity shares to employees under the ‘IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS’, the company announced through an exchange filig.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 66,25,44,45,640 comprising of 6,62,54,44,564 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 66,28,18,43,140 comprising of 6,62,81,84,314 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

IDFC First Bank Shares

The shares of IDFC First Bank on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 77.85, down by 5.29 percent.

Read Also IDFC First Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Chief Operating Officer