IDFC First Bank Allots 25,02,330 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 25,02,330 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the ‘IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS', the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

These equity shares shall rank pari- passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 66,32,85,86,570 comprising of 6,63,28,58,657 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 66,35,36,09,870 comprising of 6,63,53,60,987 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

IDFC First Bank shares

The shares of IDFC First Bank on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 92.40, up by 0.49 percent.

