 IDFC FIRST Bank ₹590-Crore Fraud Case: 4 Arrested In Haryana Probe, Bank Repays ₹583 Crore With Interest Amid Ongoing Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIDFC FIRST Bank ₹590-Crore Fraud Case: 4 Arrested In Haryana Probe, Bank Repays ₹583 Crore With Interest Amid Ongoing Investigation

IDFC FIRST Bank ₹590-Crore Fraud Case: 4 Arrested In Haryana Probe, Bank Repays ₹583 Crore With Interest Amid Ongoing Investigation

Four people, including two former IDFC FIRST Bank employees, have been arrested in the Rs 590-crore Haryana government fraud case. The bank has repaid Rs 583 crore with interest and says it is cooperating with authorities. Investigations are ongoing, with political leaders demanding strict action and a CBI probe.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Four people, including two former IDFC FIRST Bank employees, have been arrested in the Rs 590-crore Haryana government fraud case. |

Mumbai: Four people have been arrested in connection with the Rs 590-crore fraud linked to IDFC FIRST Bank and Haryana government accounts.

Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made the arrests on 24 February evening. Among those arrested are two former bank employees, Ribhav Rishi and Abhay. The other two are Abhay’s wife, Swati Singla, and her brother, Abhishek Singla.

The two private individuals run a partnership firm. Police said further questioning will take place.

Read Also
₹556 Crore Recovered From IDFC First Bank: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
article-image

How The Alleged Fraud Was Carried Out?

FPJ Shorts
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Being Made On WHOPPING Budget Of ₹425 Crore: Report
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Being Made On WHOPPING Budget Of ₹425 Crore: Report
Thane: ICE Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Thane: ICE Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Alert Mumbaikars! eSIM Hijacking Scam Is On The Rise: Here's How Cybercriminals Are Draining Bank Accounts
Alert Mumbaikars! eSIM Hijacking Scam Is On The Rise: Here's How Cybercriminals Are Draining Bank Accounts
VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid Sledging Battle
VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid Sledging Battle

According to officials, Swati and her brother had set up a company named ‘Swastik Desh Projects’ to allegedly divert government funds.

Preliminary findings suggest that some branch employees cleared forged cheques and fake payment instructions. The fraud is believed to have happened in collusion with outside parties.

The ACB had earlier registered an FIR after discrepancies were found in Haryana government accounts. The investigation is being supervised by IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia.

Political Reaction And Probe

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said strict action would be taken against all involved. Opposition leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narender Singh have demanded a CBI probe.

Read Also
Haryana Recovers ₹556 Crore In IDFC First Bank Fraud Within 24 Hours, Stock Rebounds Nearly 1%...
article-image

A state-level committee was formed to examine the matter. Senior bank officials attended a meeting on 16 February but reportedly have not yet submitted written statements to the inquiry panel.

Bank Repays Rs 583 Crore

IDFC FIRST Bank said it has repaid 100 per cent of the principal and interest claimed by Haryana government departments, amounting to Rs 583 crore.

The bank said the final amount may change after reconciliation. It also said it is cooperating fully with the government and law enforcement agencies.

Read Also
High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
article-image

Bank’s Financial Position

The bank stated it remains financially strong. As of 31 December 2025, it holds AAA ratings for fixed deposits from CRISIL and AA long-term ratings from CRISIL, ICRA, India Ratings and CARE.

Total customer business reached Rs 5,62,090 crore, up 22.6 percent year-on-year. Gross NPA stood at 1.69 percent, Net NPA at 0.53 percent. Capital adequacy ratio was 16.22 percent, and Net Interest Margin was 5.76 percent in Q3FY26.

Follow us on