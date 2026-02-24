High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

ANI

Chandigarh: Reacting to the issue concerning the alleged IDFC First Bank scam, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Monday said that while the case has been handed over to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), directions have also been issued to constitute a high-level committee to conduct a detailed probe.

The chief minister who informed the House during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and also shared the same with the mediapersons late Monday evening, held that IDFC First Bank had written to SEBI acknowledging irregularities committed by certain bank employees.

While the bank has also initiated action against the employees concerned, an FIR has been registered in connection with the irregularities detected in the bank’s transactions, he said and added that the bank wrote a letter in this regard on February 21. However, even before, the state government had taken cognisance of the matter and, on February 18, de-panelled the bank and directed that the entire amount, along with interest, be transferred to a nationalised bank.

``The money is completely safe. Every single rupee will be recovered'', he said, adding that the investigation will determine whether the irregularity was committed by a bank employee or involved any other individual.

The issue was raised in the House earlier in the day by the former chief minister and leader of the opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda, besides the issue of MNREGA.

“The government is merely procrastinating, whereas it should have taken strict action before the bank. This massive scam was carried out by manipulating the accounts of 18 government departments. Far from taking action, the government's attitude even in the Assembly is so negative that it is willing to tell its lies but is unwilling to listen to the truth of the opposition,” he alleged, pointing out several alleged scams occurred previously during BJP rule.