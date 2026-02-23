Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab To Distribute Free Ration Kits To 40 Lakh Families From April

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a ``Meri Rasoi’’ scheme providing the blue card holder beneficiaries of the government's ``Atta Dal’’ scheme with free tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil, turmeric and salt from April, this year.

Making the announcement after chairing the Cabinet meeting here, Mann said that 40 lakh blue card holder beneficiary families would get in the ``Meri Rasoi'' ration kit, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of chana dal, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg of salt and 200 gram of turmeric in addition to the 5 kg wheat, already being given under ``Atta Dal'' scheme to the beneficiaries every month. The beneficiary families will get the said ration kit for three month beginning April, Mann said.

The scheme comes ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for said scheme. While the Punjab state coop supply and market federation (Markfed) will be making the ration kits, the same will be distributed by the food and supplies department.

Stating that it was an irony that Punjab had been feeding millions of people in the country and had many families who got just one meal a day, Mann said that the state government will also ensure regular quality control checks on the quality of the material supplied through the above mentioned scheme.

BUDGET ON MARCH 8

Meanwhile, the chief minister also said that the budget session would be held between March 6 and 16 and the budget will be presented on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

On the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Mann said that the state government would give full cooperation to the election commission for the SIR but would oppose any move to delete the voters.