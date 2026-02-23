 Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab To Distribute Free Ration Kits To 40 Lakh Families From April
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab To Distribute Free Ration Kits To 40 Lakh Families From April

Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab To Distribute Free Ration Kits To 40 Lakh Families From April

Making the announcement after chairing the Cabinet meeting here, Mann said that 40 lakh blue card holder beneficiary families would get in the ``Meri Rasoi'' ration kit, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of chana dal, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg of salt and 200 gram of turmeric in addition to the 5 kg wheat, already being given under ``Atta Dal'' scheme to the beneficiaries every month.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a ``Meri Rasoi’’ scheme providing the blue card holder beneficiaries of the government's ``Atta Dal’’ scheme with free tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil, turmeric and salt from April, this year.

Making the announcement after chairing the Cabinet meeting here, Mann said that 40 lakh blue card holder beneficiary families would get in the ``Meri Rasoi'' ration kit, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of chana dal, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg of salt and 200 gram of turmeric in addition to the 5 kg wheat, already being given under ``Atta Dal'' scheme to the beneficiaries every month. The beneficiary families will get the said ration kit for three month beginning April, Mann said.

The scheme comes ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for said scheme. While the Punjab state coop supply and market federation (Markfed) will be making the ration kits, the same will be distributed by the food and supplies department.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disaster Averted: 21-Tonne Propylene Gas Tanker Crashes On Borghat Stretch, Raising Fresh Safety Concerns
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disaster Averted: 21-Tonne Propylene Gas Tanker Crashes On Borghat Stretch, Raising Fresh Safety Concerns
Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Killed, 21 Injured As Double-Decker Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway Near Gosainganj | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Killed, 21 Injured As Double-Decker Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway Near Gosainganj | VIDEO
Pune-Mumbai Highway Mishap: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Traffic Slowdown, Police Call It Coincidence
Pune-Mumbai Highway Mishap: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Traffic Slowdown, Police Call It Coincidence
Thane Cyber Fraud: 33-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹1.36 Crore In Fake Online Share Trading Scam After Downloading Bogus App; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 33-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹1.36 Crore In Fake Online Share Trading Scam After Downloading Bogus App; Case Registered

Stating that it was an irony that Punjab had been feeding millions of people in the country and had many families who got just one meal a day, Mann said that the state government will also ensure regular quality control checks on the quality of the material supplied through the above mentioned scheme.

Read Also
Newly-Wed Woman Shot Outside Home In Punjab's Patti Town; Chilling CCTV Footage Goes Viral - Watch
article-image

Also Watch:

BUDGET ON MARCH 8

Meanwhile, the chief minister also said that the budget session would be held between March 6 and 16 and the budget will be presented on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

On the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Mann said that the state government would give full cooperation to the election commission for the SIR but would oppose any move to delete the voters.

Follow us on