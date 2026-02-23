Newly-Wed Woman Shot Outside Home In Punjab's Patti Town; Chilling CCTV Footage Goes Viral - Watch

X

A shocking incident of gun violence has rattled Punjab’s border town of Patti after a newly married woman was shot and critically injured outside her home. The attack comes close on the heels of another fatal shooting in Tarn Taran, heightening concerns over law and order in the region.

Newlywed shot outside home in Patti

Ruby, 23, tied the knot with Ansh Grover barely two months ago, was shot at near the entrance of her residence in Garden Colony, Patti, on Saturday evening. According to family members, the incident occurred on February 21, shortly after her husband left the house on his Activa scooter to run an errand in the market.

Reenu Bala, Ruby’s grandmother-in-law, said the family was left stunned when an unidentified youth allegedly opened fire at the young woman near the gate. Ruby sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Patti. Doctors later declared her condition critical and referred her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for advanced treatment.

Accused identified, police launch manhunt

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Inspector Kanwaljit Rai, Station House Officer of Patti City, visited the scene soon after the shooting to assess the situation and initiate legal proceedings.

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as Karan, also a resident of Patti. A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend him. The motive behind the attack has not yet been officially disclosed, and police are examining all possible angles, including personal enmity.

Ruby’s family has demanded strict action against the accused and urged local authorities to ensure swift justice.

Rising concerns after Tarn Taran wedding shooting

The Patti shooting follows another violent episode in Tarn Taran district just days earlier. The sitting sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village, Harbhendra Singh, was shot dead during a wedding ceremony. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Lamba stated that two unidentified assailants opened fire at the event, leading to Singh’s death.

With back-to-back incidents of gun violence in the district, residents have voiced growing concerns over public safety. Police have intensified patrols and investigations in both cases as efforts continue to restore confidence among the local community.