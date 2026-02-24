₹556 Crore Recovered From IDFC First Bank: Haryana CM Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday informed the assembly that the state government has recovered the Rs 556 crore linked to the IDFC First Bank case, including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest, within 24 hours.

For record, the said bank is currently facing an investigation for an alleged Rs 590 crore fraud involving Haryana government linked accounts at its Chandigarh branch; the irregularities came to light when a state government department sought to close its account and discovered discrepancies in its records.

Speaking during the ongoing budget session of the assembly, the chief minister said the full amount pertaining to various Haryana government departments, boards and corporations has been credited back by IDFC First Bank into the respective departmental accounts.

He further shared that the swift recovery was made possible through coordinated efforts between the state government and senior bank officials.

Calling it a matter of public trust, Saini every single rupee belonging to the people will be safeguarded and spent only for their benefit.

The chief minister said a high-level committee, headed by the Finance Secretary, has been constituted to examine the matter in detail and fix accountability of the employees and officers concerned. The committee will determine responsibility and recommend further action, if required.

The era of suppressing corruption files is over, he said, adding that the present dispensation functions on the principle of complete transparency and financial discipline.

The chief minister informed the House that the bank has indicated that the irregularities were primarily linked to its Chandigarh branch and involved alleged collusion at the middle and lower levels. The chief minister made it clear that the state government, in coordination with the bank, will ensure that stringent action is taken against all those found responsible.