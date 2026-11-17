IDBI Bank unions have called a nationwide strike on December 3 against the proposed Rs 53,000 crore Fairfax deal. | Image-AI

Mumbai: IDBI Bank’s employee unions have called a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of a majority stake in the lender to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, PTI reported.

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE) called the strike. The forum comprises the All India IDBI Officers Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees Association (AIIDBEA).

Unions Warn Of Longer Strike

The forum held a two-day nationwide strike earlier this month over the proposed sale. The unions have urged the Centre and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to halt the deal, saying IDBI Bank is a national asset.

The unions warned they would intensify their protest if their demands went unmet. They said future strikes could last more than a day and warned they could go on an indefinite strike without further notice.

What Fairfax Would Buy?

The Centre currently holds a 45.48 percent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC owns 49.24 percent. On October 14, the government approved the proposed sale of a combined 60.72 percent stake to Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Under the deal, Fairfax would buy 30.48 percent from the Centre for about Rs 26,620 crore and another 30.24 percent from LIC for around Rs 26,440 crore.

The transaction is valued at roughly Rs 53,000 crore, or $5.5 billion. If completed, it would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and mark a major step in the country’s banking privatisation process.

Fairfax To Pay Rs 81 A Share

Fairfax, led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, would pay Rs 81 per share. The offer exceeds the fair value of Rs 75.99 per share determined by two independent agencies.

Based on the proposed stake split, the Centre would retain 15 percent of IDBI Bank and LIC would hold 19 percent after the sale. Their combined holding would fall from 94.72 percent to 34 percent, while Fairfax would become the bank’s majority shareholder.

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