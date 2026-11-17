Bank unions have announced a nationwide strike on Dec 3, intensifying their opposition to the proposed privatisation of IDBI Bank through the sale of a controlling stake to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The planned industrial action will be the second strike in two months as employee organisations urge the Government of India to reconsider the transaction.

Union representatives argue that transferring management control to a foreign investor could weaken IDBI Bank's public-sector character.

The lender currently employs more than 19,000 people, making the proposed ownership change a significant concern for its workforce.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, agreed in October 2026 to acquire a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank.

The proposed acquisition represents a major step towards completing the government's long-running plan to privatise the lender.

The transaction has been described as potentially the largest foreign investment in India's financial services sector.

However, banking unions remain opposed to the transfer of management control and have continued pressing the government to abandon the sale.

The planned December strike reflects their continuing resistance to the proposed ownership restructuring.

Separately, the United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees has approached Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, seeking closer examination of the acquisition.

The organisation has requested that the regulator withhold approval until several concerns are independently assessed.

These include Fairfax's banking experience, the transaction's valuation and its investments in multiple financial institutions.

The union has also questioned whether the proposed acquisition could indirectly involve the use of IDBI Bank's own financial resources.

Another concern relates to Fairfax's existing investment in CSB Bank, where the Canadian company reportedly holds a 40% stake.

The employee organisation wants the RBI to examine these issues before allowing the transaction to proceed.

The proposed privatisation consequently faces continued union opposition as the regulatory approval process remains under scrutiny.

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