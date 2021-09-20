iD Fresh Food disrupts bread category; launches clean label, affordable bread range

iD Fresh Food, India’s largest fresh food brand, today announced the launch of its much awaited, iD Bread. Claiming to be India’s first affordable clean label bread, starting with Bengaluru, the brand-new products in the category are – iD Sandwich White Bread and iD Wheat Sliced Bread. The company claims they are free of acidity regulators, flour treatment agents, antioxidants, emulsifiers or class II preservatives.

iD breads, which are priced at Rs 50 and Rs 55 (for 400 gm) and come with a shelf life of five to six days. iD bread’s USP is not just that its free of chemicals and fertilizers but will also come in a size that is larger than what is already available in the market, it said in a press release.

PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “In iD Bread, we have used traditional techniques, starting from specially ground flour, all-natural fermentation, traditionally baked, no chemicals or additives. These are the biggest differentiators when compared to any other similar products in the market. Rest assured when we say there are absolutely no synthetic chemicals in the mix."

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, said, “Bread has been a staple food in many parts of the world throughout recorded history. However, not all breads are made equal. As a brand whose USP is fresh and healthy foods, iD promises the finest bread, without the use of any artificial preservatives, flavours or colours, unlike other alternatives available in the market today. The process of coming out with an all-natural bread took us two years and we finally cracked the code and now we are ready to offer a healthier and tastier choice to our consumers.”

Given that iD owns its entire supply chain, the company has the ability to be agile in meeting changing consumer demands, while exercising strict quality control and faster speed to market. Their customer-centric approach to innovation has helped ensure that all products are aligned with the emotional quotient and lifestyles of consumers.

Since its inception in 2005, iD has used common sense to be at the forefront of innovation to revolutionise the way customers consume fresh food at home. Currently, iD caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE and US. The Bengaluru-based brand’s extensive natural and organic product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Ragi Idly and Dosa Batter, Rice Rava Idly Batter, Malabar Parota, Wheat Parota, Wheat Chapati, Natural Paneer, Natural Thick Curd, ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter, Smart Sip Tender Coconut, Grated Coconut in a Coconut and three customised blends of Instant Filter Coffee Liquid.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:23 PM IST