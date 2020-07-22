ICICI Securities Q1 PAT jumps 70% amid COVID-19

ICICI Securities on Wednesday reported a 70 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 193 crore in the April-June quarter on robust growth in revenues and improvement in margins.

In comparison, the company had reported a PAT of Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

Its revenues surged 36 per cent to Rs 546 crore in April-June 2020-21 from Rs 402 crore in the same period of the last financial year. This is aided by strong growth in equities and allied business.

The company attributed strong quarterly profit to growth in revenue, improvement in margins, and changes in statutory tax rates.

During the quarter, equities and allied business rose by 62 per cent to Rs 389 crore.

"We had an eventful quarter in which we saw increased market participation by all players -retail, HNIs and institutional, resulting in strong growth in our core equities, as well as wealth and investment banking business," the company's managing director and CEO Vijay Chandok said.

He said the company's distribution business was however soft as sentiments remained weak in debt funds and SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows slowed down with investors preferring to conserve cash during these uncertain times.