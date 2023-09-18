ICICI Securities Appoints Saravanan Maniraju As Head Of Internal Audit | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities board of directors on Monday appointed Saravanan Maniraju as the head of internal audit, the company announced through an exchange filing. Maniraju will be taking over after Venkatesh Shankaramani retires from his post of head of internal audit.

The last day of Shankaramani as the internal audit head will be on September 30, 2023 and Maniraju will take over on October 1.

Saravanan Maniraju joined ICICI Securities Limited in July 2023. Prior to this, he was working with ICICI Bank Limited since 2006. Saravanan Maniraju is a qualified Chartered Accountant with 23 years of post qualification experience.

At ICICI Bank, his last assignment was in the Leadership Team in the Internal Audit Group. During his career within ICICI Group, he has assisted the Head - Internal Audit in discharge of the responsibilities of the Internal Audit Department and provided overall assurance on the efficacy of internal controls. He has been exposed to the Audit Committee of ICICI Bank UK PLC as deputy to the Head of Internal Audit for 5 years, conducted comprehensive risk assessment of the organization and assisted in designing and execution of the Risk Based Audit Plan (RBAP) at the Banking subsidiary.

Saravanan Maniraju has handled audits of various business and support functions mainly, Retail & Rural Assets, Credit Card, Operations, Priority Sector Lending & Reporting, Business Banking, Branch Banking, Accounts & Finance, Compliance function, Human Resources, Fraud Control and Prevention and others. He has participated in various senior forums like Product/Process Approval Committee (PAC) and Asset Liability Committee (ALCO) for assessment of risk. He has participated in development and deployment of new audit management software (i-ARS) and driven automation of audit tests through use of data analytics.

