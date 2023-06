ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Wednesday announced the allotment of 700 equity shares under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Securities Ltd shares

The shares of ICICI securities on Wednesday at 12:55 pm IST were at Rs 520.70, up by 0.61 percent.