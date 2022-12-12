ICICI raises Rs 5,000 cr from sale of long-term bonds

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI raises Rs 5,000 cr from sale of long-term bonds

The bonds rated AAA, are considered stable and will pay 7.63 per cent interest every year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing 50,000 unsecured redeemable long-term bonds.

There are no special rights and privileges for bond holders, who can redeem them after a maturity period of 7 years.

With a rating of AAA by Care ratings, which means they are stable, these bonds from ICICI will pay 7.63 per cent as interest to investors every year.

The fundraiser was approved by ICICI Bank's board of directors during a meeting on April 2022.

