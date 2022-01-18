ICICI Prudential Life posts Rs 311 cr net income for Dec quarter; policy sales rises 20%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a two per cent year-on-year growth in its net income to Rs .311 crore for the December 2021 quarter, on higher sales of policies.
The company has posted a 20 per cent growth in the value of the new business to Rs 515 crore, while margins rose to 26.7 per cent in the quarter.
The company has paid a net of re-insurance, about Rs 1,200 crore towards the pandemic claims.
The company's total premium income was at Rs 9,344 crore, marginally up from Rs 9,152 crore,
(With inputs from PTI)
Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
