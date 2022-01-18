ICICI Prudential Life posts Rs 311 cr net income for Dec quarter; policy sales rises 20%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a two per cent year-on-year growth in its net income to Rs .311 crore for the December 2021 quarter, on higher sales of policies.

The company has posted a 20 per cent growth in the value of the new business to Rs 515 crore, while margins rose to 26.7 per cent in the quarter.

The company has paid a net of re-insurance, about Rs 1,200 crore towards the pandemic claims.

The company's total premium income was at Rs 9,344 crore, marginally up from Rs 9,152 crore,

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:47 PM IST