ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO | Image: ICICI (Representative)

The Board of directors of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Managing Director and CEO of the company, ICICI Bank announced through an exchange filing.

Bagchi is to take over from June 19, 2023 or the date of approval from IRDA. He will also take over as the executive director and COO from May 1, 2023 subject to the required approval.

The board of directors also approved the appointment of Prachiti Lalingkar as the company secretary and compliance officer of the bank from April 1, 2023.

ICICI Bank on March 14 allocated shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options.

The shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday at 12:36 pm IST were at Rs 404.15, up by 5.23 per cent.