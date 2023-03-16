 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO

He will also take over as the executive director and COO from May 1, 2023 subject to the required approval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO | Image: ICICI (Representative)

The Board of directors of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Managing Director and CEO of the company, ICICI Bank announced through an exchange filing.

Bagchi is to take over from June 19, 2023 or the date of approval from IRDA. He will also take over as the executive director and COO from May 1, 2023 subject to the required approval.

The board of directors also approved the appointment of Prachiti Lalingkar as the company secretary and compliance officer of the bank from April 1, 2023.

ICICI Bank on March 14 allocated shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options.

Read Also
ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options
article-image

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

The shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday at 12:36 pm IST were at Rs 404.15, up by 5.23 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance appoint Anup Bagchi as CEO

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 top highlights

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 top highlights

AP Budget 2023: FM Buggana Rajendranath presents annual budget with an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 cr

AP Budget 2023: FM Buggana Rajendranath presents annual budget with an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 cr

DLF’s latest luxury high-rise residences witnesses pre-formal launch sales worth Rs 8,000 cr in...

DLF’s latest luxury high-rise residences witnesses pre-formal launch sales worth Rs 8,000 cr in...