 ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options
The stocks of Rs 2 would be allotted under Employee Stock Option Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Tuesday allotted 2,48,028 equity shares worth Rs 4,96,056 to employees as stock options. The stocks of Rs 2 would be allotted under Employee Stock Option Scheme.

ICICI Bank on March 3, 2023 announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares to employees as stock options.

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 12:23 pm was at Rs 824, down by 0.53 per cent.

