ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited announced that the company has allotted 147,635 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on March 3, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the Bank.

