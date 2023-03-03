e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares

ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares

The issue is under under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the Bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited announced that the company has allotted 147,635 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on March 3, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the Bank.

Read Also
Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced allotment of 29,136 equity shares

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced allotment of 29,136 equity shares

Lupin Limited announced allotment of 15,638 equity shares

Lupin Limited announced allotment of 15,638 equity shares

ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares

ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares

Layoff Wave: Citigroup fires hundreds of workers across the board

Layoff Wave: Citigroup fires hundreds of workers across the board

Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government

Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government