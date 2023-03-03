ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares

ICICI Bank Limited announced that the company has allotted 147,635 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on March 3, 2023, via an exchange filing.
The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the Bank.
