ICICI Group commits Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 relief

Of this, the group pledged to contribute Rs 80 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 20 crore to state governments and local authorities in their efforts to battle the pandemic. The sum of Rs 100 crore is being contributed by ICICI Bank and all its subsidiaries.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown an unprecedented challenge to the nation and its citizens. It demands us to stand together and fight the challenge," said ICICI Bank President Sandeep Batra.

As part of the contribution to state governments and other authorities, ICICI Group including ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of ICICI Group, is working actively to assist them in their efforts to safeguard citizens.

So far, the ICICI Group has provided over 2.13 lakh surgical masks, over 40,000 N95 masks, 20,000 litres of sanitisers, 16,000 gloves, 5,300 personal protection equipment (PPE) suits, 2,600 protective eye gear and equipment like 50 thermal scanners and three non-invasive category ventilators to various state departments and hospitals.

The group said it will also continue to serve people who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.