 ICICI Bank’s Q1 FY27 Net Profit Climbs To ₹15,440 Crore, Up 4.6% QoQ
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank’s Q1 FY27 Net Profit Climbs To ₹15,440 Crore, Up 4.6% QoQ

ICICI Bank’s Q1 FY27 Net Profit Climbs To ₹15,440 Crore, Up 4.6% QoQ

ICICI Bank reported a consolidated net profit of ₹15,440.06 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 4.6% increase quarter-on-quarter. The bank also announced a new independent director and increased its overseas borrowing limit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
ICICI Bank’s Q1 FY27 Net Profit Climbs To ₹15,440 Crore, Up 4.6% QoQ

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹15,440.06 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 4.6% growth compared to the ₹14,755.06 crore recorded in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹79,689.22 crore, a decrease from ₹84,613.66 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses, excluding provisions and contingencies, were ₹57,084.89 crore for Q1 FY27.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Allots 1.51 Lakh Equity Shares Under ESOS, Employee Stock Option Exercise Expands Paid-Up...
ICICI Bank Allots 1.51 Lakh Equity Shares Under ESOS, Employee Stock Option Exercise Expands Paid-Up...

Interest Income and Expenditure

Interest earned for Q1 FY27 was ₹52,240.85 crore, up from ₹49,593.75 crore in the preceding quarter. Interest expended increased to ₹23,063.72 crore from ₹22,046.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹21.54, compared to ₹20.62 in Q4 FY26. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹21.29, up from ₹20.36 in the previous quarter.

Read Also
Q1 FY27 Earnings Week Begins With 70 Companies, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis...
Q1 FY27 Earnings Week Begins With 70 Companies, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis...

New Independent Director

The Board approved the appointment of Mrugank Paranjape as an Additional (Independent) Director. Paranjape's term will run from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Overseas Borrowing Limit

ICICI Bank's Board also approved a revised limit of up to USD 2.50 billion (approximately ₹20,850 crore at an exchange rate of ₹83.40 per USD) for undertaking borrowings through bonds, notes, or offshore Certificates of Deposits in overseas markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source