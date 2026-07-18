ICICI Bank’s Q1 FY27 Net Profit Climbs To ₹15,440 Crore, Up 4.6% QoQ

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹15,440.06 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 4.6% growth compared to the ₹14,755.06 crore recorded in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹79,689.22 crore, a decrease from ₹84,613.66 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses, excluding provisions and contingencies, were ₹57,084.89 crore for Q1 FY27.

Interest Income and Expenditure

Interest earned for Q1 FY27 was ₹52,240.85 crore, up from ₹49,593.75 crore in the preceding quarter. Interest expended increased to ₹23,063.72 crore from ₹22,046.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹21.54, compared to ₹20.62 in Q4 FY26. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹21.29, up from ₹20.36 in the previous quarter.

New Independent Director

The Board approved the appointment of Mrugank Paranjape as an Additional (Independent) Director. Paranjape's term will run from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Overseas Borrowing Limit

ICICI Bank's Board also approved a revised limit of up to USD 2.50 billion (approximately ₹20,850 crore at an exchange rate of ₹83.40 per USD) for undertaking borrowings through bonds, notes, or offshore Certificates of Deposits in overseas markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.