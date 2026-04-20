ICICI Bank Shares Rise Over 2% After Q4 Profit Jumps 9.28% To ₹14,755 Crore On Lower Provisions

Shares of ICICI Bank climbed over 2 percent in early trade on Monday after the lender reported a 9.28 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14,755 crore for the March quarter. |

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank climbed over 2 per cent in Monday morning trade after the firm reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The stock edged higher by 2.13 per cent to Rs 1,376.25 on the BSE. At the NSE, it advanced 2.19 per cent to Rs 1,376.40.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14,755 crore for the March quarter, helped by a nearly 90 per cent drop in provisioning. On a standalone basis, the second-largest private-sector lender's net profit increased by 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,702 crore, compared with Rs 12,630 crore in the year-ago period.

For the recently ended fiscal year 2025-26, its post-tax profit increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 50,147 crore from Rs 47,227 crore in FY25. In the reporting quarter, the bank posted an 8.4 per cent increase in core net interest income to Rs 22,979 crore, following a healthy 15 per cent growth in assets and a slight expansion in net interest margin to 4.32 per cent.

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The bank's executive director, Sandeep Batra, said it has been a well-rounded asset growth on the back of healthy momentum in the economy, but added that the ongoing troubles because of the West Asia conflict make it difficult to share the outlook.

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