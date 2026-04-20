ICICI Bank Reports ₹137.02 Billion Q4 Profit, Recommends ₹12 Dividend

ICICI Bank reported a profit after tax of Rs 137.02 billion for Q4-2026, marking 8.5 percent year-on-year growth, while profit before tax excluding treasury reached Rs 182.09 billion. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank closed FY2026 with steady earnings growth and improving asset quality, reflecting balanced expansion across lending and deposits.

Delivers Profit Growth

The bank reported profit after tax of Rupees 137.02 billion for Q4-2026, up 8.5 percent year-on-year and 21.1 percent sequentially, according to the presentation on page 5. Profit before tax excluding treasury stood at Rupees 182.09 billion, rising 10.1 percent year-on-year.

Core operating profit reached Rupees 183.05 billion, showing continued strength in underlying operations. Net interest income for FY2026 stood at Rupees 880.75 billion, highlighting consistent income generation across lending activities.

Expands Loan Book

The bank’s advances grew 15.8 percent year-on-year and 6.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, indicating sustained credit demand. Retail loans increased 9.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 7,851.57 billion, while business banking grew faster at 24.4 percent. As seen in the loan portfolio table on page 15, total advances reached Rupees 15,538.93 billion by March 31, 2026. The retail segment accounted for 50.4 percent of total loans, underlining the bank’s diversified and granular lending strategy.

Strengthens Asset Quality

Asset quality improved further during the quarter, with the net NPA ratio declining to 0.33 percent as of March 31, 2026, from 0.37 percent in December 2025. Gross NPAs also reduced to Rupees 230.52 billion, as shown in the NPA trends table on page 18.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 75.8 percent, indicating adequate buffers against potential stress. Net additions to NPAs moderated to Rupees 11.74 billion in Q4-2026, reflecting improved recoveries and controlled slippages.

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Builds Capital Strength

ICICI Bank maintained strong capital levels, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.35 percent after accounting for the proposed dividend. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 12 per share, reinforcing confidence in capital adequacy and profitability.

Deposits grew to Rupees 17,946.25 billion, up 11.4 percent year-on-year, while CASA deposits continued to contribute significantly to funding stability. The bank also expanded its branch network to 7,511 locations, supporting broader customer reach and growth.

ICICI Bank’s FY2026 performance reflects steady growth across key metrics, supported by strong asset quality, disciplined lending, and a well-capitalised balance sheet.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.