ICICI Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of Rs 6,30,936 equity shares under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 1:03 pm IST were at Rs 941.35, up by 0.37 per cent.

