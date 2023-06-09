 ICICI Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of Rs 6,30,936 equity shares under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 1:03 pm IST were at Rs 941.35, up by 0.37 per cent.

article-image

