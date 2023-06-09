ICICI Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

As per the regulatory filings, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of Rs 6,30,936 equity shares under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
ICICI Bank Ltd Shares
The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 1:03 pm IST were at Rs 941.35, up by 0.37 per cent.
